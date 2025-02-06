Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 75,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 93,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 837,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,216,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

