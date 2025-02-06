Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $299.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $243.35 and a 52 week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

