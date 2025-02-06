Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Trimmed by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 261,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,675,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $299.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $243.35 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

