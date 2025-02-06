Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Announces Earnings Results

Various Eateries (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Various Eateries had a negative return on equity of 29.41% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.

Various Eateries Stock Down 1.6 %

VARE traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 15.50 ($0.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.25. Various Eateries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.25. The company has a market capitalization of £27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 0.12.

About Various Eateries

Various Eateries plc is passionate about creating unique experiences for modern consumers.

The core brands of the Group are Coppa Club and Tavolino. Coppa Club is a multi-use all day concept that combines a restaurant, café, lounge, bar and workspace, whilst Tavolino aims to address a gap in the market for high quality Italian food at mid-market prices.

