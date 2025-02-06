Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Announces Earnings Results

Various Eateries (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Various Eateries had a negative return on equity of 29.41% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.
Various Eateries Stock Down 1.6 %
VARE traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 15.50 ($0.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.25. Various Eateries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.25. The company has a market capitalization of £27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 0.12.
About Various Eateries
The core brands of the Group are Coppa Club and Tavolino. Coppa Club is a multi-use all day concept that combines a restaurant, café, lounge, bar and workspace, whilst Tavolino aims to address a gap in the market for high quality Italian food at mid-market prices.
