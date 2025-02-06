Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. Varonis Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.130-0.170 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.060–0.040 EPS.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $43.37 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $4,905,226.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,598 shares in the company, valued at $27,096,912.60. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

