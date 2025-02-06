VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Purchases 1,046 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 10.7% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned about 0.17% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $115.32 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.31 and a 1-year high of $121.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average of $116.20.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

