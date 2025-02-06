VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 125 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,230,000 after acquiring an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after buying an additional 383,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,298,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,670,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,100,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,487,000 after acquiring an additional 104,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.0 %

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $165.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

