VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 297 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 0.7% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,711,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,818,000 after purchasing an additional 621,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 40.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,168,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,649,000 after buying an additional 6,721,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,000,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,241,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,932,000 after buying an additional 3,363,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $130.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $134.15. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

