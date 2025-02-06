Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Velas has a total market cap of $16.51 million and $88,608.60 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,682,186,388 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas (VLX) is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to support smart contracts and decentralised applications, capable of processing up to 75,000 transactions per second with low fees. It serves various sectors, including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, and operates as a carbon-neutral network. Founded in 2019 by Alex Alexandrov, Velas is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

