Ventum Cap Mkts Lowers Earnings Estimates for enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of enCore Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

enCore Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EU opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. enCore Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.10 and a twelve month high of C$6.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.05. The firm has a market cap of C$834.98 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

About enCore Energy

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.11, for a total transaction of C$122,701.63. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $296,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.