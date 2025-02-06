Ventum Cap Mkts Lowers Earnings Estimates for enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of enCore Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
Shares of EU opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. enCore Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.10 and a twelve month high of C$6.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.05. The firm has a market cap of C$834.98 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.20.
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
