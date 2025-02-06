Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.600-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.840-0.880 EPS.

Veralto Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VLTO traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $97.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,068. Veralto has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. Equities analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

