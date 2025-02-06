Videndum (LON:VID) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.18), with a volume of 501571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.25).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VID. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.31) target price on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Read Our Latest Report on Videndum
Videndum Stock Performance
Videndum Company Profile
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.