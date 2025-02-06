Videndum (LON:VID) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.18), with a volume of 501571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.25).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VID. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.31) target price on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 251.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

