Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $348.50 and last traded at $348.83. 994,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,725,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.76 and a 200-day moving average of $294.76. The firm has a market cap of $647.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $7,213,146 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,241,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,868,646,000 after purchasing an additional 718,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

