Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 205 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 346,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the third quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $153.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.89. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $274.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 67.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

