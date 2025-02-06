Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $5.91 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $175.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $200.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

