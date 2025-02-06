Vision Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Financial Group from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

American Financial Group Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE AFG opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.64 and a one year high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 10.84%. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

