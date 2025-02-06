Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 234,462 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,462 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,231 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,315 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHF opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

