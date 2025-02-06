Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.34.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,309,848.44. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,129,352. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WSM opened at $209.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.82. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.80 and a 52 week high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

