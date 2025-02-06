Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Down 19.1% – Should You Sell?

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 19.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 112,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 61,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Walker River Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.12.

About Walker River Resources

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

