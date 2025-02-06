Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading Down 19.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) traded down 19.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 112,067 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 61,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Walker River Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.
About Walker River Resources
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
