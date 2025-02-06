Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John D. Rainey Sells 38,000 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Walmart Stock Up 1.7 %

WMT stock opened at $102.47 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

