Warby Parker’s (WRBY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WRBY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

NYSE WRBY opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 36,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $817,645.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,321.97. The trade was a 74.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $167,331.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,800.50. This trade represents a 3.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 608,032 shares of company stock worth $15,188,364. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Warby Parker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 27.9% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

