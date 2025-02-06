Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Watsco worth $25,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Watsco by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 40.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 3,571.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $473.37 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.33 and a 1 year high of $571.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $494.85 and its 200-day moving average is $492.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

