Weaver Capital Management LLC Invests $43,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,183 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 161,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,989,000 after buying an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock opened at $134.63 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.42 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

