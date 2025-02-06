Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Raised to Hold at TD Securities

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.29.
Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.293456 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Anthea Ingrid Bath acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,277.50. Also, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill bought 2,213 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,781.45. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
