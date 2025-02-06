Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.09. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 214,404 shares traded.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $211.07 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.85.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Copper and Gold
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.