Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Copper & Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Western Copper & Gold Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper & Gold

NYSE WRN opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06. Western Copper & Gold has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Copper & Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398,974 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Western Copper & Gold worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

