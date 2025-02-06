Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.