Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $5.83. Wienerberger shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 872 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

