William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for Gartner Earnings

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Gartner in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $11.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $552.63.

IT stock opened at $541.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.41 and a 200-day moving average of $505.86. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gartner has a 12-month low of $411.15 and a 12-month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 70.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Gartner by 38.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 8.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,732.56. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,583 shares of company stock worth $13,884,374 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

