William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for CMG Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

