William M. Sheriff Sells 24,000 Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Stock

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) Chairman William M. Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,120,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,176. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EU opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. enCore Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in enCore Energy in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in enCore Energy during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

