Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $320.65 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $245.04 and a 1-year high of $334.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.64.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

