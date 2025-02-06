WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 624,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 232,895 shares.The stock last traded at $80.78 and had previously closed at $80.77.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.