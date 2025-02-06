Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,806 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.74% of Wolverine World Wide worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $529,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,652.66. The trade was a 54.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isabel Soriano sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $181,182.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,235.42. This represents a 18.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 1.8 %

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

WWW stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.