WOO Network (WOO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.70 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $204.06 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX (GMX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,704.21 or 0.99895380 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,530.79 or 0.99716244 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,221,376,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,862,182,276 tokens. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is woox.io/blog/en.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars.

