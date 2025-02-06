Wrapped XDC Self Reported Market Cap Hits $22.23 Million (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Wrapped XDC has a total market capitalization of $22.23 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GMX (GMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00017564 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,632.63 or 1.00015247 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,465.56 or 0.99842327 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 260,499,103 coins. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 260,403,081.11298724. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.09206511 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,981,054.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

