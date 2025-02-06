Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.750-3.850 EPS.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

