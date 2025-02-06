Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.750-3.850 EPS.
Xcel Energy Stock Performance
Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $73.38.
Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.99%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.
