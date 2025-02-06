Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.89 and last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 315503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

