Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.8 billion.

XYL stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,279. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average is $127.58. Xylem has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

