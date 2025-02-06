Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys 198 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in AbbVie by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,974 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

Shares of ABBV opened at $191.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $338.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 257.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

