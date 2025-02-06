Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $64,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 41.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AFL opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.69 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

