Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 1,055 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,986,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,693,000 after buying an additional 1,149,688 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,217,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,218,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,330 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in AT&T by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 15,769,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,016 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $175.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on T. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

