YANKCOM Partnership Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of YANKCOM Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 175,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $119.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.08. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

