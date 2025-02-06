YANKCOM Partnership Invests $592,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth $742,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

