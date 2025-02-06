YANKCOM Partnership Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 189,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 55,694 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 360,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,177,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $79.20 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

