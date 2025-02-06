YANKCOM Partnership Purchases Shares of 2,600 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $157.28 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.11.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

