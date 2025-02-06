YANKCOM Partnership Purchases Shares of 7,471 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,980,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,915,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,999,000 after acquiring an additional 288,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $167.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.62, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

