YANKCOM Partnership Purchases Shares of 7,471 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,980,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,915,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,999,000 after acquiring an additional 288,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance
Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $167.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.62, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63.
Digital Realty Trust Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Realty Trust
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Cirrus Logic Upgraded After Q3 Earnings Beat—More Gains Ahead?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- RTX and Lockheed Martin: Buy 1 for Today and 1 for Tomorrow
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.