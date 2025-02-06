YANKCOM Partnership Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.6% of YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

