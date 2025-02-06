YANKCOM Partnership Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 418,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 51,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $77.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

